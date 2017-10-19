Jones aware Luton are the team to beat now after going top

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows his side are there to be shot at now after moving to the top of the League Two table with a thumping win over Exeter City on Tuesday night.

Town’s 4-1 triumph, plus Notts County’s 2-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra saw Luton take the lead for the first time since the opening day of the campaign.

When you’re at the summit people want to shoot you down. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “What we want to do is keep our performance levels up, Notts County and Exeter were in scintillating form, but we know that no team keeps that up in terms of wins.

“If you’re two points a game you get promoted. They were above that for long periods of time, so it’s difficult to maintain that, plus when you’re at the summit people want to shoot you down, so it’s difficult to keep doing that.

“We know that if our performance levels were good then we would get opportunities and that’s what it’s done.

“We’ve just been consistent, as the only game we’ve lost in a long while was when we went down to 10 men against Swindon, and that was my fault, I take full responsibility for that and I keep saying that, as I still believed we could win the game with 10 men.

“We’re in good form at the minute, they’re enjoying it, they’re confident, but we’ve got to make sure they keep learning as well.”

Although Hatters have managed to score 16 goals in their last four games, including putting seven past Stevenage at the weekend, Jones believes it’s at the other end where promotion will be secured.

He continued: “It was a devastating 10 minute period for us that won us the game and we showed our quality but we’ve got players that can do that.

“I said to them after, ‘wonderful, delighted, 4-1, looks brilliant’, but we know we need to be better first half in doing the basics.

“As it’s not the goals that will win you stuff and get you promoted, it’s doing the basics on a regular basis, so that you give yourself a platform to win games.”

With Luton level at 1-1 going into the break and second best during the opening 45 minutes, then Jones is also aware there is plenty to work on for Saturday’s trip to Crawley.

He added: “It was quite an open first half because we still had chances, but they were by far the better side, I make no bones about that.

“Once we tweaked stuff, once we got into them a little bit at half time, we came out and it was, well that’s what we’re about, a real attacking threat.

“We’re a positive team, we want to win games, we want to work hard, we want to do certain things in a positive manner.

“We’ve done that and we won’t mask what could be improved on, but lets enjoy the fact that we’re scoring goals.

“On Saturday we scored seven and second half Saturday was as good as a performance as I’ve seen from us in terms of the way we were, it was complete in everything.

“As long as we make sure we do the basics, keep clean sheets then I believe we’ve got goals in us.”