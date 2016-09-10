Jones aware of Bogle threat for Grimsby

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is well aware of the threat that Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle will possess when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Mariners striker has bagged five goals already this term, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Stevenage recently and when asked about the forward, who was once on the radar of Hatters themselves, Jones said: “He’s done very well and they’ve got a few players there who have done very well, but he is a threat as they have a threat from good areas of the pitch.

He is a threat as they have a threat from good areas of the pitch. But we’ve got threats and we’ve got very very good players. Nathan Jones

“But we’ve got threats and we’ve got very very good players and very confident players so lets see.”

One of those players Town possess is midfielder Cameron McGeehan, who is on four goals for the season himself.

Although he missed his first penalty in Luton colours during the 4-1 win over Wycombe last weekend, Jones wasn’t about to change takers, saying: “No, I won’t make a big thing of that. Cameron’s a fantastic player, we have four or five that can take a penalty, so there’s no problem in that,”

Grimsby were promoted back into the Football League after six seasons away and sit in 14th place after the opening six games, having won two, drawn one and lost three.

Jones added: “They’re a good side, I think they’re finding their feet at this level now coming up, but they’ve got a good structure about how they play, so it will be a very, very difficult game,

“We’ll know how they play, but we have to concentrate on us in terms of where we are, of what we want from the game and make sure that we’re at it and playing to the best of our ability and that’s all I can ask for.”