Jones backs his team selection after Lee bags Bees’ winner

Hatters boss Nathan Jones once again praised midfielder Olly Lee’s mental strength after he bagged the winner at Barnet on Saturday.

Lee struck midway through the second period, side-footing into the corner of the net for the only goal of the game.

Olly Lee scores the winner at Barnet

Some Hatters fans, who have already made their mind up on the ex-Birmingham and West Ham player, wouldn’t have had him in the starting line-up at the Hive, but Jones said: “Praise the lord I pick the team, as I don’t think I’ve got a shedload wrong.

“I had it when I was at Yeovil. I dedicated 10, 12, 14 hours of my life to it, but it didn’t stop the fans telling me to retire a year earlier.

“So you’ve got to come through that.

“Now he’s still a young lad, he’ll be very very fortunate if he doesn’t have that again in his career.

“But he’s shown a real strength of character to do that.

“I know what he can do, I know why he’s in the side, I know why we keep him at the club, because he’s a wonderful technician.

“We’ve tried to change the philosophy and he’s vital, but he’s an excellent technician.

“When he gets his opportunity, he doesn’t lash at it like a load of people have lashed at chances.

“He showed the only bit of real composure and quality on the pitch and scored a wonderful goal and I’m pleased for him.

“What a wonderful finish and the three points is huge for us, especially with the other results too.”

Goalkeeper Stuart Moore, who was back in the side against Barnet at the weekend, was quick to add his praise to Lee’s performance too.

He added: “Every day he works hard in training.

“He’s always one of the best on the ball and always last out there working so hard.

“It’s good to see him get his chance and the goal he took very well.”