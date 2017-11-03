Jones believes Pompey boss Jackett's Watford links adds spice to cup clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes the Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett’s long association with Town’s arch rivals Watford could add some spice to this afternoon’s FA Cup clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Pompey chief spent all his playing career at Vicarage Road and also managed the Hornets for almost four years in the 1990s.

He now brings his south coast side to Luton for a first round tie after being appointed in the hot seat once Paul Cook left for Wigan Athletic after getting the Blues promoted to League one last term.

When asked if it could have an impact on the tie, Jones said: “You’d think so!

“I’ve got nothing against Kenny, I’ve come up against Kenny throughout my years, he’s a really nice fella, humble guy and so on.

“He did so well at Millwall as he got Millwall promoted and that’s a difficult club to get promoted, because the demand is a little bit like Luton fans, they demand from you.

“So he’s done fantastic and give him time at Portsmouth and I genuinely believe he’ll do very well, because he knows the level, knows everything about how to run a football club.

“He’s very experienced at this level, he’s got a real good work ethic about him, so we know exactly what we’re going to get from a Kenny Jackett team.

“It will add a bit of spice with the Watford thing. I think Luton fans, we don’t need any more spice, but if we see something, they’ll go for it.”