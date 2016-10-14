Jones can’t wait to hear the Hatters roar at Orient

Hatter boss Nathan Jones is hoping his side are roared on by another magnificent travelling support at Leyton Orient tomorrow afternoon.

The Luton chief saw 1,402 flock to the Matchroom Stadium last season and witness their side dig in with a wonderful display to keep a clean sheet under increasing pressure during the second half to earn a 1-0 victory courtesy of Jack Marriott’s wonderful lob.

It lead to some wonderful scenes afterwards, with a pumped up Jones saluting the visiting army and speaking about the impending encounter, he said: “I remember, we took about 1,400 to 1,600 fans and they were absolutely magnificent last year.

“I think we’ve sold the same amount this year, so we’re looking forward to going there. They were brilliant last year, it was a good game, a tough game, but we got a goal early and I thought we put in a defensive away performance that was outstanding.

“We’ll be looking for a similar type, not only from our players and the fans as well.”

Keeper Chris Walton was of the same opinion too, as he said: “It’s a massive game next weekend down at Orient and think there’s going to be a lot of fans there.

Cameron McGeehan and Alan Sheehan celebrate Town's win at Orient last season

“If they can get behind us like they have done in previous weeks then I think we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jake Gray, who was back in the starting line-up against Crewe Alexandra last weeek, added: “It’s always difficult going away in this league but we’re so hungry for those three points that we so desperately need.

“It’s brilliant that the fans are coming out and hopefully we can repay them soon with three points more often.

“You can hear them when you’re out there, it’s a great support and it will be great to have them at Leyton Orient, so I’m really looking forward to it.”