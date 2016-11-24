Jones confirms Luton could loan players out in January

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted that a few more of his squad may follow goalkeeper Liam Gooch’s lead in heading out on loan over the Christmas period.

Gooch joined Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town last week, and when asked if some more might leave when the transfer window opens, Jones said: “We’ll have a decision to make come January in terms of one or two that will need game time as we have to be fair to a few.

We have to make sure that everyone’s productive, everyone’s ready and some by the time January comes, might need games, might need to go out. Nathan Jones

“For me we have the strongest squad in the league, in terms of the options we have, the depth is fantastic.

“So we’re pleased with that, but we have to make sure that everyone’s productive, everyone’s ready and some, by the time January comes, might need games, might need to go out.

“But we’ll evaluate that. At the minute, we’re very happy , we’ve got a big thick run of games to come, on three fronts.

“So we’re going to need everyone and we’re going to use everyone because the depth of the squad is full of quality and its not ones we’re scared to use.”

On Gooch, who kept a clean sheet during his debut for Hitchin against Kettering at the weekend, but was beaten twice in a 2-0 loss to Chesham on Tuesday night, Jones added: “Goochie played a few 21 games, did very well, now he needs more testing.

“We had a few enquiries about him but one, it wasn’t quite the time and two, wasn’t quite the right club that we can monitor him. But it’s a local club,we know the club, it’s run very well, so it’s a good loan for him, a positive one.

“Hopefully he’ll benefit from that and apparently he did fantastically well on the weekend so well done.”