Search

Jones couldn’t watch as McGeehan took aim

Cameron McGeehan celebrates scoring from the spot against Doncaster

Cameron McGeehan celebrates scoring from the spot against Doncaster

0
Have your say

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he couldn’t watch as Cameron McGeehan stepped up to score from the penalty spot and seal victory against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

Component:1.7596135.1474792024, , ,$mergedBody