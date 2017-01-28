Jones doesn't ever want to have to watch from the stands again

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted it had been a 'difficult' experience having to watch his side’s 2-0 win over Cambridge United from the stands this afternoon.

The Luton chief was served with a one-game touchline ban after comments made to referee Mark Heywood after the 1-1 draw with Wycombe last weekend, so took his place in the directors box.

Jones still did the post match press interviews though and on how the 90 minutes went for him personally, he said: “Never again, it’s so hard, you don’t feel like you can affect anything.

“Ironically we won the game, so maybe I need to stay there, but if I’m honest, it’s such a difficult thing to do.

“I don’t want to speak too much about that (touchline ban) because, I don’t want to stand here as say I’ve learnt my lesson as I’m not sure there was too much to learn.

“So the less said the better. All I can say was it wasn’t a pleasant experience, but they’ve warmed my heart by the performance they gave.”

When asked further for exactly what had happened at the Causeway Stadium last Saturday to incur the wrath of the FA, Jones didn’t think he had actually overstepped the mark.

However, he did accept that he might have to give the officials a wide berth in future, as he continued: “It’s for comments made to the referee after and apparently they weren’t acceptable, I’m not sure.

“That’s the only learning curve (not speaking to the referee), because there’s only one winner, so I don’t be doing that.

“I’m a passionate guy, I’m very driven in what I want to do. I felt there were certain things that went on in last weeks game that were unacceptable. I thought I told him that in a manner that was appropriate, apparently it wasn’t.”

There was no complaints about Tyneside referee Seb Stockbridge who had the whistle for today’s clash, as Jones felt he handled the antics of United striker Uchu Ikpeaza perfectly.

He said: “The trouble is with certain elements of football and League Two, is it’s difficult as there’s so many, I like to call them, random events.

“Because when you put a ball up and two people have to fight for it, there’s so much that goes on, prior to that and people like (Adebayo) Akinfenwa and Ikpeazu, it’s difficult to compete fairly with those, as they’re so strong and they are units.

“To be able to control it and get every one of those decisions right, it’s very, very difficult, and I thought he was excellent today. I really, really did, because a lot went on.

“He (Ikpeazu) went down very, very quickly and easily for a man of his stature and yet the contrast to last week, when quite frankly, my number nine (Danny Hylton), got and I’ve got to choose my words carefully, one hell of an afternoon, then it’s refreshing to see a referee do his job very, very well.”

Although Jones hadn’t been in the dug out, he was allowed in the changing rooms before the match and during the break, as goalscorer Jordan Cook admitted he put his point across after a quiet opening 45 minutes.

He said: "We didn’t have the gaffer down there, but we had Harty (Paul Hart) and Harty can definitely scream as loud as the gaffer can scream.

“I think the gaffer enjoyed being up there and being able to see the game from that height and those movements.

“I definitely heard him as there was some sort of voice coming from there must have had a megaphone or something.

“Don’t get me wrong, he came in and gave us a good talking too at half time as he didn’t think we were going at it as fast as we can, pressing it as high as we can.

“Second half we showed we could do that.”

Meanwhile, striker Isaac Vassell added: “I couldn’t hear him, but the staff here, they all know their jobs.

“Everyone does their job so well that, it didn’t really feel like he was missing, but all areas were covered,.

“They knew what we had to do and it got through to the players as well.”