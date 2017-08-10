Jones doesn’t rule out further signings ahead of deadline

Hatters boss Nathan Jones refused to rule out making further additions to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

The Luton chief made Harry Cornick his ninth signing of the summer earlier this week, as the Bournemouth attacker joined Marek Stech, James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, Alan McCormack and Harry Isted in moving to Kenilworth Road.

If there’s an opportunity to improve, then we will improve. Nathan Jones

However, speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “I can’t make any promises, we’re fine with what we are, but if there’s an opportunity to improve, then we will improve.

“We’ve significantly improved the squad, probably more than we thought we would in terms of numbers, as we didn’t envisage having big numbers.

“We wanted seven out five in, but as it’s turned out it’s nine (in) and a couple of those, in terms of the goalkeeper, are ones for the development, the future and so on.

“But we’ve managed to do fantastic business and we’re pleased with that.”