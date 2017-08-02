Jones doesn’t want any hard luck stories this season

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has demanded his side aren’t left with that feeling of what might have been this season.

The Town chief saw a campaign that had promised so much last term end in bitter disappointment with a heartbreaking play-off defeat to Blackpool, losing 6-5 on aggregate courtesy of a last-gasp goal at Kenilworth Road.

We’ve recruited for the next level, it’s just getting there. Nathan Jones

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s opener against Yeovil Town, Jones said: “We were a hard luck story last year in terms of shoulda, woulda, coulda, but it didn’t happen.

“This year we’ve got to make sure that we’re not.

“So we’ve recruited for the next level, it’s just getting there.”

The Town boss also believes his side are in pretty much the best shape possible going into the new campaign too, adding: “We’re in a good place, everyone’s fit, that’s the main thing.

“Hylts (Danny Hylton) is back running, so that’s another good thing. We think we’ve showed we have a strong squad and we’re going to need that as well. We’ve worked for five and a half weeks now and it all boils down to that, how good is your preparation?

“Praise the lord we’re injury free, apart from James Justin who picked up an injury with England, so that’s good news.

“What we have to make sure is we continue that.

“It’s going to be a long season, an exciting one we hope, on many fronts.

“I’d sacrifice everything we’ve done in pre-season for three points next week and that’s the main thing.”