Jones explains reason behind dug out switch

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has explained his reasoning behind switching dug outs at Kenilworth Road for Saturday’s League Two clash with Crawley Town.

The Luton chief opted to move to the bench that the away management and substitutes normally preside after persistent issues with the assistant referee patrolling the touchline in front of him, plus being nearer to the home support as well.

The linesman was running up and down and I was spending as much time avoiding him as I was watching the game, so it takes that out. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “It was done not for any other thing, than just for a little bit more focus.

“Because the linesman was running up and down and I was spending as much time avoiding him as I was watching the game, so it takes that out and gives someone else the problem.

“That’s why we’ve done it. It’s a sensible thing to do really, nothing to change any form or superstition, nothing to do with that, literally it’s a logistical thing.

“But it does help being closer to the fans and you really get a sense of the atmosphere.

“I thought they were magnificent especially around about the 70 minutes mark, where we were really, really going for it and eventually we won the game.”