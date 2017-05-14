Jones faces a tough decision on whether to recall Hylton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he faces a tougher than usual decision on whether to recall leading scorer Danny Hylton against Blackpool this evening.

The top scorer has bagged 26 goals this term, but in his two game absence due to suspension, Hatters have scored seven times, with Jack Marriott and Isaac Vassell netting five of those.

Ironically we’ve put two real good goalscoring performances in in his absence, so there’s a decision to be made there in terms of who starts. Nathan Jones

Although the summer signing from Oxford United is expected to come straight back in for the first leg of the play-off semi-final, Jones said: “To have Danny back, for me, he’s as good a player as there is at this level and it’s wonderful to have him back to provide that competition.

“A while ago it would have seemed unthinkable, but not with the form some of them are in now.”

Town are in an excellent place leading up the game fixture, after winning three league games in a row for the first time this season by beating Morecambe on Saturday to make it seven undefeated with five victories.

Jones added: “You want to go in with momentum, because momentum’s a big thing,in any walk of like, especially in sport, and we’ve got that.

“Blackpool are in good form as well, but we can’t affect that. All we can do is make sure we are, and we were in good form.

“We’ve got players performing well, not just the strikers, strikers obviously put the ball in the back of the net, so they get the headlines, but we’ve got people in good form all over.

“So that’s important and it’s a big challenge. A year ago we were on holiday and now we’ve got something to really look forward to so that’s a good progression and we’re happy.”