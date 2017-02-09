Jones faces a tough decision over Town’s number one position

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is aware he faces a difficult decision over who to start in goal for Luton against Crawley Town on Saturday.

The Luton chief brought in both Stuart Moore and Matt Macey from Reading and Arsenal respectively on transfer deadline day to replace Christian Walton after he was recalled by Brighton.

Moore has begun both league games so far, although Macey was used in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Yeovil on Tuesday night, producing an assured display between the posts.

Jones said: “He (Macey) came and he punched, got good timing, looked proactive, looked comfortable, something you’d expect coming from Arsenal.

“These (Yeovil_ are a difficult side to play against as aerially they put you under pressure.

“So of course (I have a tough decision), it’s difficult anyway.

“I’ve got 20 other decisions to make as well as I was able to make changes and move my two centre halves out and bring in the calibre of Johnny Mullins and Alan Sheehan.

“Those are decisions I’ve got to make every week in terms of who I play. There’s two in every position, three in some, it’s difficult, the competition is absolutely red hot, but we like it that way.”

Meanwhile, although prepared to support Moore if he does get the nod, Macey is hoping he can retain his place for the League Two clash at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “With Stu coming in, he had the shirt on Saturday, so all I can do is do my best in training and games and the decision’s out of my hands.

“But whatever the situation is, we’ll work as a team and work as a unit as the goalkeepers do with the coaches and the other young lads and that’s the most important thing.

“Me and Stu knew each other from before and it’s a good situation for the club to have. For us to have as we’ll push each other on day in day out as well in training.

“So it’s only a positive and Saturday when he was playing I was doing everything I could to prepare him the best and vice versa for Yeovi, in training he was giving me everything, so it’s a good relationship.”