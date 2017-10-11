Jones felt Potts was unfortunate to pick up fifth booking

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt defender Dan Potts was highly unfortunate to pick up his fifth booking of the season at Accrington Stanley last weekend, ruling him out of this Saturday’s home clash with Stevenage.

The 23-year-old was cautioned for his part in a spot of penalty box argy-bargy with centre half Mark Hughes during the first half.

I think Pottsy’s unfortunate as he’s adamant he’s done absolutely nothing, but it’s one of those things. Nathan Jones

On a repeat viewing, it looks like Potts did very little wrong on the day, with Hughes throwing himself to the floor in an attempt to get the Luton defender dismissed.

Potts was then bundled over in the aftermath by Stanley striker Billy Kee, but the home pair got off scot free, with the otherwise excellent official Martin Coy just issuing Potts with a caution.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “If I’m honest, I don’t really think they knew what had gone on.

“But because of the melee and the amount of players and time, something had to happen.

“I think Pottsy’s unfortunate as he’s adamant he’s done absolutely nothing, but it’s one of those things.

“It allows us to do something with Pottsy that he’s needed for a little bit, so he can do that and it gives someone else an opportunity.

“He’s been in great form but with the squad we’ve got, we need to be tested and we will.”

On just what the former West Ham defender requires, Jones continued: “He’s got a little tweak that he might need some rest on.

“He’s been playing through pain lately, so that gives him an opportunity to get it right and we’re happy with that.”

Stanley chief John Coleman actually agreed with his Luton counterpart too, believing there was plenty of guesswork involved in the decision.

He said: “I don’t want to see anybody sent off. I don’t think anybody knew what happened, so I don’t know how you can guess at a yellow card.

“I think in that situation everyone’s expecting either a red or no action. You don’t want to win games by players getting sent off, we had plenty sent off last year which cost us big time.

“But I don’t think a referee at this level should be guessing and I think unfortunately he guessed today.”

Despite his absence this weekend, Jones has been delighted with his left back this term, saying: “Pottsy has been excellent. He was excellent last year, what we needed was a little bit more from him going forward.

“What we really want is athletes that can defend, and Pottsy is that, so he’s developing nicely, but defensively he’s excellent.

“He’s probably one of our best headers and defends the box fantastically well, so we’re very pleased with him.