Jones hails a dream start for the Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed a dream start for his side after they crushed Yeovil Town 8-2 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters positively ran riot throughout the 90 minutes, leading 5-1 at half time, and then adding a further three in the second period, with summer signing James Collins bagging a hat-trick on debut.

Isaac Vassell netted twice as well, with Alan McCormack, Olly Lee and Elliot Lee on target too, meaning Luton set a new club record for their biggest ever opening day Football League win.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It's a dream start in terms of the amount of goals and how clinical we were, but we work a lot on our attacking play so it's just reward really for the work that we do.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful start for us, and we would have taken that all day long, as would anyone else in the world would have.

"Lets not be too disrespectful though, they had a penalty which Marek (Stech) did superbly well and right after half time he had to pull off a wonderful save as well.

"So at crucial times, we called upon our good players, but we we had some wonderful chances and we could have got more.

“We were clinical in our finishing. To score eight in any game at any level is wonderful, but to do it here, in the first game, after the disappointment of last year, kind of puts a few things to bed. “

When asked if he had ever been involved in such a margin of victory during his career, Jones added: “No, I don't think I have to be honest with you. I'm very proud, I might not look it at my face, these games drain you at times, but I'm very, very proud.

“We've had some real good performances here, it's a great win, it sets us up, puts us top of the league which is where we want to be, but I really want to be top of the league in 10, 11 months time.

“Right now we're very happy, we'll enjoy it for a minimum amount of time because we'll be preparing straight away for Ipswich tomorrow.”