Jones hails Hatters fans once more ahead of County clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left in awe of Town’s travelling army with almost 2,000 expected to make the trip to Notts County this weekend.

Jones, who is becoming famed for his celebrations with visiting fans after away day victories, also vowed not to let Luton followers down too this term, as he said: “It doesn’t surprise me anymore, that’s the thing, they’ve been outstanding.

We’re in this together, they’ve been unbelievable, taking 1,700 away to Notts County, that’s a Championship football club. Nathan Jones

“I think Cameron (McGeehan) mentioned something in the press this week that they’ve bought into what we’re doing and they’re patient and they have been.

“They’ve been outstanding, they really, really have. I know a lot of managers come out and it’s cliched, ‘our fans were brilliant,’ but ours really are.

“I think they’ve got right behind us, just to reiterate that, they’re brilliant, they’re great and they’re so important to us.

“We won’t let them down, if they stick with us we won’t let them down as we’re really trying to build something here and they are a massive, massive part of that.

“They’re patient and they’re understanding at times when things are not quite going well, but they know that we’re trying to win games, we’re not content.

“Even when we’ve lost games at Stevenage, we’ve lost the game trying to get three points, which would had kept us at the top.

“We’re in this together, they’ve been unbelievable, taking 1,700 away to Notts County, that’s a Championship football club.”

Meanwhile, defender Alan Sheehan also can’t wait to step out at his former club in front of such a Luton following, adding: “It’s a very good ground and when it’s close to full it’s a great place.

“The fans are very good there, but our fans, 1,700 and I reckon we’ll bring a few more, that’s unbelievable support.

“Our away fans have been class this season and the home fans are getting bigger and bigger weekly.

“There is that expectation coming which is great so we just have to step up to that really.”