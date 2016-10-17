Jones hails McGeehan’s goalscoring knack

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hailed Cameron McGeehan’s ‘phenomenal’ ability to get goals for the Hatters after he was on target at Leyton Orient on the weekend.

McGeehan’s strike was his seventh of the season already, coming in just 15 games, while he bagged 14 last term too to finish as the club’s second top scorer.

The midfielder has now notched 27 goals in 93 games for the Hatters, the same amount as former striker Stuart Fleetwood, who took just five games less to reach the target,

McGeehan is also level with ex-forward Mark Stein, who did so in 107 matches, Claude Gnakpa, the Frenchman managing it in 136 games, and Lil Fuccillo, who took almost double the time, 180 appearances.

On the 21-year-old’s abililty to find the net, Jones said: “It’s incredible for a midfield player, not incredible for him, because he’s that type of guy.

“If you look at his stats it’s phenomenal, for that type of player, a midfield player, getting that many and that’s why he gets games.

“Sometimes when he doesn’t score and we win well there’s a tinge of disappointment in him, but he’ll be delighted now.”

Although Jones made two changes to his attacking midfield, with Alex Gilliead and Jordan Cook in for Jake Gray and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, he admitted it was tough to drop a player like McGeehan for those trademark runs which see him able to sniff out a goal.

He continued: That’s probably why he’s kept his place. It’s difficult to leave Cameron out, at times when we’re not fluent you look at the players we need to create fluency and that’s why I chopped and changed a little bit.

“But the thing with Cameron is he gives you goals and I love the kid, because he’s a driven, he has a desire, deep down to score goals.”

On his team-mate, right back Stephen O’Donnell added: “We’re a good side, we’ve got good players everywhere, it’s good to see Cameron get back on the scoresheet and hopefully he can kick on.”