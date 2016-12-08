Jones happy with Spireites home tie

Luton Town have been drawn at home to League One side Chesterfield in the Checkatrade Trophy third round.

The Spireites have struggled this season, going on a run of nine straight league defeats recently until winning 3-2 at MK Dons, although their cup form has been good, beating Rochdale 2-0 away to set up the tie with Luton, due to take place the week commencing January 9, 2017.

We’re pleased we’re at home, and we get another chance to test ourselves against higher level opposition, so it’s a good draw. Nathan Jones

On Hatters’ next stage opponents, boss Nathan Jones said: “When you get to this stage, everything’s a much of a muchness.

“We’re pleased we’re at home, and we get another chance to test ourselves against higher level opposition, so it’s a good draw.

“I was fearing a big journey as we have had that kind of thing, but we’re relatively pleased, we know it will be a tough game, but we’re pleased we’re at home.”

Should Luton go through, they would be just three games away from a Wembley final, with the fourth round and two-legged semi-final clash.

Jones continued: “It’s a competition we’d like to do very well in and we’ve picked sides accordingly to do that.

“As we stand, we’ve been quite successful in it, so we want to do well, it’s another game and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think we’ve treated it with the same respect, we’ve had quite a few chats about how seriously we’ve taken it and we’ve taken it seriously.”

Striker Josh McQuoid, who won the competition when it was the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy with Peterborough in March 2014, believes his side have every chance of lifting some silverware this term, saying: “Why not? We’ve done well so far beaten a number of higher oppositions and I think we’ve got a good chance.”

Meanwhile, after being fined £15,000 by the EFL for changes they made in the group stages, Luton could once again be hit with a financial penalty for the team they selected at Swindon, despite James Justin, Dan Potts and Olly Lee all being within the guidelines.

On whether he had heard anything, Jones said: “No, not yet. There’s nothing we can do, whatever happens, happens.

“We picked a very strong side. If they want to go through the side they can have a look at it.

“It’s a side that won a game against higher level opposition, so it just seems strange.”

Prior to the Chesterfield game, Luton will travel to fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round after Monday evening’s draw.

Jones added: “Without being too disrespectful in terms of the cup, we’d liked to have drawn a big one, in terms of a Premier League side but it’s a cup competition and that’s the beauty of it.

“You can go up against our league opposition and it will be a very, very tough game, but we’re looking forward to it.

“It gives us an opportunity to progress and then, in the fourth round, there’s a better chance of getting them (Premier League clubs) with a reduced amount of teams.

“It’s a great competition, the FA Cup, we’re in two cup competitions, so it’s a good place.”