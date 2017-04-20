Jones has no fears about losing Hylton in the summer

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has absolutely no fears about the possibility of losing star striker Danny Hylton in the summer should Luton fail to win promotion to League One.

The summer signing from Oxford United has enjoyed a superb debut season at Kenilworth Road, notching 26 goals in all competitions and was named in the PFA Sky Bet League Two Team of the Year this morning.

However, when asked whether that form could see bids being lodged for the 28-year-old when the transfer window reopens, Jones said: “I don’t fear losing Danny Hylton at all, I don’t fear losing any of our players.

“They want to be here, they came here because they see a vision, that vision’s a year into its development.

“We want Danny Hylton to play as high as he possible can with Luton Town. He’s had the best season he’s ever had with Luton Town, so we’re upholding our bargain, Danny’s upholding his bargain because he’s been everything we said.

“So if clubs want to test us, clubs can test us, but we’ve been tested before.”

Hylton is enjoying easily his most prolific campaign in front of goal as he had never managed to find the net 20 times in his career prior to moving to Kenilworth Road.

Jones didn’t think he had exceeded expectation this term though, saying: “No, he’s been the player I thought he would and give good players good platforms to play on and a guidance along the way and good players respond.

“Danny’s a good player, he’s always been a very, very good player, now he’s even better.

“That’s a lot to do with him and how he’s developed, but it’s a bit like a talent opportunity meet and when talent and opportunity meet anything can happen and that’s been the case.

“There’s been a lot of others. Look at Pelly-Ruddock (Mpanzu), the development he’s shown in this season has been massive.

“Isaac Vassell, massive, Jack Senior, massive, James Justin, massive.

“There’s been massive, massive development for these players from where they were.

“Cameron McGeehan developed again, so there are young players that have really really stepped up and that’s what happens.

“Danny Hylton was a good player as well, now he’s just excellent.”