Jones has no problems with Stags boss Evans

Hatters chief Nathan Jones brushed off his war of words with Mansfield Town chief Steve Evans during Monday’s 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium.

The pair had an angry touchline exchange during the second half, but Jones said: “I get on with Steve, off the pitch he’s a little bit different to what he is there.

“He’s an interesting character, he said something to me I took offence to, so we sorted it out, it’s not a problem.

“Steve’s a real big character, football needs those characters.

“He’s very entertaining on the side if you’re not actually the opposing manager.

“He’s got his side here, transformed them a bit, they are on the front foot and want to do something.

“It’s a difficult game as whenever you play against a Steve Evans side, you know you’re going to be in for a battle and a fight.

“You’ve got to be right at it and to be fair, our players did it well.”

Speaking to the Mansfield official website afterwards, Evans felt his side should definitely have been awarded a penalty for Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert twice holding George Taft in the area, saying: “We score a goal and how we’ve not got a penalty for holding our defenders from set plays is beyond me.

“In fairness, I didn’t think it was a penalty at the time but having looked back at it, the referee’s been given the opportunity to make a decision and he gives them it. The disappointment is that he gives it in one box and not the other.

“Both teams had good spells in the game, both teams dominated at certain times in the game. I think the pivotal moment, for me, was when we’re one up and we should have a clear penalty (which isn’t) given.

“It was two good teams out there – three good teams - I think the officials did well.”