Jones hits out over Vassell reports

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has hit out at media reports surrounding the future of striker Isaac Vassell.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with both Bristol City and Birmingham City in recent weeks, with one national paper printing that he had already joined the Robins for a fee of £1.2million.

Vassell wasn’t involved in tonight’s 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Ipswich but on his absence and the constant speculation about his future, an irritated Jones said: “Isaac’s ill, he was a late one, as he trained very well yesterday, and then just got worse today, so they were unforced changes.

“We’ve had no bids, a lot’s come out in the media, but at the minute it’s just getting a little bit of a circus.

“This club does not revolve around Isaac Vassell. Isaac Vassell a year ago was playing for Truro, we’ve given him an amazing platform, he’s done fantastically well.

“If someone’s going to bid, or someone’s going to meet our valuation then fine, but if not, let it lie, let the boy get on with his football so he can we can concentrate on what Luton Town is.

“Which is a club with massive tradition, with some fantastic players here.

“We don’t revolve around Isaac Vassell, we have fantastic strikers here and what we want is Isaac Vassell to stay at the top of his game to stay in our team, so we’re fine.

“We’ve got Danny Hylton coming back, let talk about those things, let’s talk about the performance tonight, not keep on about Isaac Vassell.

“If we get a bid that we decide that we accept then fine, if not, then let’s move on.

“If you read anything in the Sun, or any other paper, unless we put it out, it isn’t gospel, when we put it out, it’s gospel.

“That’s it, I’m sick of answering questions about Isaac Vassell quite now, I’m sick of it.

“I don’t want to hear about it right now as it’s taking away the focus of this football club.”