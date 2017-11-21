Jones: Hitting seven for the third time is no fluke

Hatters boss Nathan Jones insists there is nothing lucky in the slightest about Town’s latest annihilation at Kenilworth Road, as they put seven past Cambridge on Saturday.

Luton’s thumping victory was third time they have managed to hit seven already this term, becoming the first EFL side ever to do that before Christmas after hammering Yeovil 8-2 and Stevenage 7-1.

They have now netted a magnificent 31 goals in just nine matches in front of their own fans this term, as Jones said: “We work a lot on our attacking play, it’s not a coincidence, it’s not luck, we think we’re a good attacking side because we work hard at it.

“We’ve obviously improved the squad and signed good footballers and good attacking players, but we do a hell of a lot of work.

“We don’t turn up, throw them together and say have a five a side and hope whatever happens on a Saturday happens.

“We work on our structure, we work on moving the ball quickly, we work on getting people into certain areas.

Luton's players celebrate scoring seven for the third time already

“I think Hylts’ (Danny Hylton) third goal is the perfect example of that, the amount of work that goes into that is relentless, so all you see if the fruition we get from it and I’m very proud of it.

“It wasn’t a fluke when we did it the first time, it was just clinical finishing as there were no lucky goals, there were just some real good goals.

“Then when we did it a second time, again, there was a real element of clinicality to our play and we probably could have had more and then today, we could have had more.

“Without being too arrogant or coy, we didn’t score from every chance we had, we still had chances that we could have scored from.

We don’t turn up, throw them together and say have a five a side and hope whatever happens on a Saturday happens. Nathan Jones

“Seven is beyond your wildest dreams and to do it three times in a season, not many do that at any level, not even Barca do seven three times a season.

“I’m very proud of my players, but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground, got to keep working as there’s a long way to go yet.”

Hat-trick hero Danny Hylton was of a similar opinion to his manager too, as when finding out that Luton had made Football League history, he said: “It’s some stat and it’s a credit to us, a credit to the gaffer and the staff and the work that they’re doing as Luton weren’t doing that before the gaffer came in.

“He’s come in and got his ideas across. It’s his squad and the staff, they work tirelessly every day and you start to see that with the way we play.

“It’s not a fluke, we work tirelessly on patterns of play and shape and the way we go about things, I’ll say it again, 7-0 is not a fluke.

“It’s the third time we’ve done that, so hopefully we’ll get another couple as well, it would be nice.”

Meanwhile, Olly Lee, who scored a wonder strike from inside his own half, said: “It shows it’s no fluke.

“Listen, we’re a good side, we know what we’re about and when all things click, we can put any team to the sword.

“It’s just being clinical, we weren’t as clinical as we wanted to be last week (against Cheltenham) and this week we’ve shown what we’re about.”

Town have now won seven at home this term, after picking up just 11 home wins the previous season, as fellow goalscorer Elliot Lee added: “The lads playing in front of the fans, we like to think that we play very well at home.

“We are getting the results away, but at home we are really enjoying ourselves.

“It’s the third time we’ve done that (hit seven), so like the gaffer said in there, it’s not a fluke, so credit to us.”