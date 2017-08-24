Jones hopeful of another ‘significant’ signing for Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is still hopeful of ‘significantly’ improving his squad ahead of the transfer window closing next week.

The Luton chief has already made nine new additions since the close season, but speaking at his press conference this afternoon, hinted there may be another signing to come.

We’d like to improve it significantly, we think we have an opportunity to do that, but we’ll see. Nathan Jones

He said: “We’re always looking to improve the squad and if that comes up, then we’re hopeful of improving it.

“We’d like to improve it significantly, we think we have an opportunity to do that, but we’ll see.

“It will be a busy five days regardless and once we’ve finally shut up shop, then my phone won’t be going up.”

Should Jones does land the target he has in mind, then it could mean an exit from Kenilworth Road as well, as he continued: “If there’s any movement in then there’ll have to be the odd bit of movement out as well.

“We’ve got a real strong squad, but we have numbers now. We’re not just going to add numbers, we need to balance.

“So if we are able to get the significant signings that we would like to get, then one or whatever may need to move on, but we’re not at that stage yet, so it’s speculation really.”

Once the window does close next Thursday, Jones will be a relieved man too, adding: “It’s never stopped to be honest with you as there’s always things coming up, and if I’m honest it will be nice when it shuts because you can just focus then.

“With the ongoing (Isaac) Vassell saga it really did take away from a lot of things, it’s not the same now, we’re settled, we know what we’ve got, we’re happy with everyone.

“If something comes available that says this will strengthen the squad, then we have the resources to do that and the board will back me as they always have.”