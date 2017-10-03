Jones hopes Hatters fans head out for Checkatrade Trophy

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hopes the club’s fans will turn out to support his side in their Checkatrade Trophy clash against Barnet at Kenilworth Road this evening.

So far the competition has been good value for money for those who have attended, with Luton’s eight matches seeing 33 goals scored, at just over four per game.

We treat the game well, so it won’t be a wasted one for them, and you never know, they could get what they want, Nathan Jones

Town have been cheered on in their home matches by an average of 2,894 supporters, boosted by nearly 7,000 turning out for the semi-final clash with Oxford United last season, with a group stage high of 2,699 for the 2-2 draw with Spurs U21s earlier this campaign.

With tickets just £5 for adults and £1 for U16, Jones said: “We know it’s a big ask as the fans travel and we want them to come to Accrington with us as well, but I think the clubs have promotions on and we want to get as many as we can there.

“Because they’re good games, we give them something new, something different in them.

“But they’ve been fantastic with us, they were wonderful on the weekend, even when we had our 10 minute spell when we were under pressure, they got behind us, lifted them and we came out of that spell fantastically well and finished the game strongly.

“They responded to that, so I’ve no doubt people will turn up, but I think it will be an excellent game for them to turn up.”

On the test the Bees, who lost 4-3 at home to AFC Wimbledon in their pool match, will bring, Jones added: “I can’t second guess what Barnet are going to do in, but they were strong in the last round.

“I’m sure they’ll be exactly the same strength this week, so that’s all we can prepare for.”