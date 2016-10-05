Jones: I’ll pay any EFL fine myself

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has vowed to pay any fine that Luton receive for making 11 changes in the Checkatrade Trophy from his own pocket.

The club have been asked for their ‘observations’ over twice breaking the competition’s rules about playing a required amount of first team players in the tournament.

Anyone from Checkatrade or anyone from the league, that wants to come and fine us for that performance and that group of youngsters, then I’ll pay the fine myself, because it will be an absolutely disgrace. Nathan Jones

However, on both occasions, against Gillingham and West Bromwich Albion, Luton have produced superb performances, and not just that, winning performances, to sit top of the group, with qualification already in the bag.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “Anyone from Checkatrade or anyone from the league, that wants to come and fine us for that performance and that group of youngsters, then I’ll pay the fine myself, because it will be an absolutely disgrace.

“Premier League sides get to come here and make changes because they’re developing their youngsters, our youngsters are better, our youngster are top of the game, absolute top, top youngsters.

“They go about their work superbly so I have made 11 changes, not because I’m flaunting the rules, I’ve made 11 changes because we have an outstanding group of youngsters.

“So before we do get fined, or if there’s anything like that then send the tape to them and have a look at a group of youngsters going about their trade at an absolute top level.”

Jones also knows it won’t be long before they are taking the place of those above them in the first team, adding “They are not youth team players, there are going to be top players and I’ve got to be honest with you, I’m not sure how long I can keep them out of the first team.

“Because it would be wrong of me to curtail their careers because they are flying.”