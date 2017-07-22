Jones insists Town are ahead of where they were last year

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his side are already ahead of where they were at the same stage last season after a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood today.

Last year, Jones saw his side beaten 1-0 at Meadow Park, but goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Olly Lee sealed Luton’s fourth win in pre-season so far.

The way we played, the way we moved the ball, both sets of players, I thought were excellent. Nathan Jones

On the victory sealed against a strong National League outfit containing former Hatter Paul Benson, in which Town used 21 players, Jones said: “We came here last year and we lost. It’s a big test, but we feel we’re ahead of where we were last year in terms of squad and everything.

“The pitch is wonderful, it’s a brand new pitch, has a nice slick surface, I’m very, very pleased.

“No injuries too which is a good thing, but the way we played, the way we moved the ball, both sets of players, I thought our performance was excellent.”

Hatters now head back to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening as they host former Premier League champions Leicester City, before entertaining Scunthorpe United next weekend.

When asked about the upgrade in opponent, Jones added: “You have that in pre-season, you build your games up, Wednesday will be a different test for us as will next Saturday.

“We’ll build the ones up in terms of ties we’ve played, without being disrespectful to anyone, we started with Bedford, then we went away and played a Slovenian side which gave us a different test from what Bedford did.

“Then Hitchin, we built it up, and we knew these (Borehamn Wood) were a decent side.

“They’ve got probably 11 ex-pros out there and when I say ex-pros, they’re not journeyman, they’ve got a very good side for the league they’re in.

“We knew it would be a competitive game I thought we were generally excellent.”