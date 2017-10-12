Jones is clear on who will replace Potts against Stevenage

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows exactly who he will select to replace suspended left back Dan Potts against Stevenage on Saturday.

The defender misses the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign during last weekend’s 2-0 win at Accrington, meaning that one of James Justin, Jack Senior or Alan Sheehan are expected to be utilised in his place.

He’ll be a miss because he’s been in fantastic form and he was wrongfully booked on the weekend. Nathan Jones

When asked at his press conference this afternoon if he had made his mind up already, Jones said: “Yes, we know. We’ve worked on those things today.

“We’ve got good options, good competition there, we have three to choose from, so we’re well covered in that area.

“He’ll (Potts) be a miss because he’s been in fantastic form and he was wrongfully booked on the weekend.

“But sooner or later he would have picked up his fifth booking you would imagine, it’s just unfortunate it’s happened a little bit sooner than we anticipated

“If we play Sheehan there, we know what Sheehan gives us, we know what Jack Senior gives us as he’s played enough games, so you kind of know which one you’re going to use and we’re looking forward to it.”

Jones also denied that whoever was picked would be to snuff out threat of Boro winger Ben Kennedy who scored against the Hatters during a 2-0 win last season.

He continued: “No, not really. A lot of players have done well against us for Stevenage, they’ll have a number of players who will want to do well for different reasons.

“They’re a difficult side to play against, they’re very organised and we know that.

“But we won’t pick a left back to second guess who they’re going to play as we don’t actually know that.

“So we’ll pick the side that we think can win the game.”

Although at the time it was unsure just what Potts had been booked for, TV footage since has shown that there was little contact between the Town man and Stanley defender Mark Hughes, who clearly threw himself to the floor in a bid.

On the incident, Jones added: “What I’m delighted with is that we won the game comfortably.

“We were comfortable at the weekend, no matter what anyone else says, we won it comfortably.

“A lot of things are said after our Accrington games that are, I’ve got to chose my words carefully, nowhere near what’s factual.

“So I’m not disappointed as he would have got booked and whatever Accrington players do, I’m not going to comment on that.

“What I was just pleased with was the conduct of our own players and how we want about the game and we won the game.

“It was a difficult place to go and I give plenty of credit to Accrington because they’re a wonderful football club that produces players year in year out.

“They’re always strong, but on the weekend I was proud of my players as we went there and won the game and deservedly so.”