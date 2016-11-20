Jones: It was a complete performance at Morecambe

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled it a ‘complete’ performance after his side picked up a 2-0 victory at Morecambe yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Danny Hylton and Isaac Vassell, his first for the club since joining in the summer, saw Luton comfortably see off their struggling opponents to make it nine games unbeaten in the league.

I’d have liked to have won it a bit more comfortably but I felt we were just really professional, really complete. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “I think it was a complete performance today, if I’m honest.

“It’s as good as I’ve had since I’ve been a manager in terms of completeness. I thought we were excellent.

“We asked for that (fast start) because when we went to Exeter the other day, we didn’t start very well and sort of waited for them, but today we took it to them.

“You can wax lyrical about a lot of stuff, but I thought it was an outstanding away performance.

“We defended fantastically well, we had a tireless work-rate, we had a real cutting edge about us and the only thing that we lacked was a ruthless streak because that should have been more.

“To win each half 1-0 is nice. I’d have liked to have won it a bit more comfortably but I felt we were just really professional, really complete. It was excellent.

“I’m proud of them. I’m usually proud of them but I thought that was a complete performance.

“We just kept going for it too. We tried to get that second, tried to get that third, and when we did get it, I thought we saw out the game magnificently well.”

The victory was the first time Luton have recorded back-to-back triumphs since the end of August when they won at Cambridge and then beat Wycombe Wanderers.

Jones has urged his side not to be content with that statistic though, as he continued: “I’d like to keep going, it’s not just back-to-back wins, I just want to keep winning as many games as we can and people are going to drop points.

“The game was in doubt, there was a pitch inspection, but we didn’t want it off, because we felt we could fall behind with other teams winning.

“As it is we’ve gained ground, it’s a brilliant, brilliant win and I’m so, so pleased for them”

Jones was also delighted to record three successive league cleans sheets for the first time since taking over as manager in January.

The boss had to make a change to his defence once more with Scott Cuthbert unwell and Johnny Mullins coming in, as he added: “He (Cuthbert) was ill on Thursday night, but when we’ve got the likes of bringing Johnny Mullins in, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do and Johnny was outstanding again today.

“I think they started away at Cambridge (Rea and Mullins), but I thought they were excellent all game.

“These (Morecambe) have got some real good players, at home they’re not in the best of positions, but they’ve got some real good footballers, (Lee) Molynuex and the’re dangerous.

“But I felt we nullified that, we were excellent and I’m proud of them. I’m usually proud of them but I thought that was as complete a performance.

“It (not conceding) helps you win games. We have a good defensive record, I wasn’t worried about not keeping clean sheet but we like to do it because then you only need 1-0 wins.

“We’ve got a good side, we defend well and we work hard and I thought we were excellent.”