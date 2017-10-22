Jones: It was a pure dive to get Sheehan booked

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones accused Crawley Town attacker Panutche Camara of diving to get defender Alan Sheehan booked during yesterday’s 0-0 draw at the Checkatrade Stadium.

The Hatters centre half was shown yellow by referee Trevor Kettle on 53 minutes after appearing not to touch his man, with TV evidence backing up the fact that there was no contact.

With it being Sheehan’s fifth caution of the campaign, he will now miss next weekend’s home clash against Coventry City, as Jones said: “It’s a dive from the boy as well, it’s a pure dive.

“He hasn’t touched him, I’ve looked at the video and he hasn’t touched him.

“I don’t know if we can do anything about that, it’s a pure dive from the boy and he’s got Sheez booked.

“That’s something that happens, it’s a nothing foul, Sheez has not even gone to ground and he’s gone round the other side and it’s a strange, strange decision.

“I don’t know if we can do anything about that, I’m not sure, I doubt it, it’s unfortunate, but it’s a dive.”

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert confirmed that his team-mate had the same opinion as his manager too, saying: “I never really saw it as I was chasing back in the channel, but Sheez is adamant that he’s not touched the boy and he’s dived.

“Hopefully on the video we can see that and send something in, I don’t know.

“It’s disappointing when you’re keeping clean sheets and playing well, you’re disappointed when one of the back four has to miss out.

“But like it showed against Stevenage, JJ (James Justin) and Johnny Mulllins has come in and not looked out of place.

“That was their first game and the two of them were different class, so we’ve got no worries on that front about replacing them.

“I love Johnny, he’s a great player, great guy as well, so I’ll be delighted if he gets another game.”

Sheehan was one of four Luton players to go into the notebook during the clash, with Dan Potts also booked, his seventh of the campaign already.

Although Town have received 32 cautions already this season, Jones didn’t think they were a dirty side by any means, saying: “It’s so difficult not to get booked these days.

“I wasn’t a dirty player in any way, shape or form, but I think I’d struggle not to get booked in this day and age with everything.

“Sometimes things are deemed fouls and sometimes there’s bad things that go unpunished, but it’s very difficult.

“I do ask them for their discipline, but when they’re committed and especially in this league where there’s a lot of aerial challenges and challenges, and people are committed, sometimes mis-timings happen and people pay the price.”

Official Kettle, who has had a controversial past with the club, sending off Sol Davis against Stoke in February 2007, made some odd decisions throughout, denying Elliot Lee a clear free kick in stoppage time, but Jones wasn’t about to criticise the referee.

He added: “Shoulda, woulda, coulda, but I’m not going to comment on the referee again as I’ve dipped my toe in hot water when I do that.

“It’s a difficult job refs have and a difficult job for Trev, but I’ve got no issues with anything.”