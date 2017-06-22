Jones keen to bolster Town’s experience levels

Luton chief Nathan Jones has targeted adding further experience to his squad this summer, as he plots an automatic promotion push this term.

The Town boss snapped up 33-year-old midfielder Alan McCormack from Brentford on a free transfer recently, while also signing goalkeeper Marek Stech from Sparta Prague too.

We lacked a tiny bit of know-how that the three who went up like Portsmouth had. Nathan Jones

On the addition of McCormack, who has played over 400 Football League games, Jones felt he will be a vital cog in the engine room that had been lacking last season.

He said: “Alan was probably what we missed last year, that experienced outfield player with a real know-how.

“We’ve got some fantastic young players, who are really coveted young players, it’s just we lacked a tiny bit of know-how that the three who went up like Portsmouth had.

“The sides that got promoted, I didn’t feel were any better than us. It’s just what we’ve had to do and how we had to overhaul the side, we just lacked that little bit of experience.

“Now all my younger players are a year more experienced, so what we will add as well is experience.

“We’re very pleased with the business we’ve done so far.

“We’re hoping he’ll (McCormack) be a good one and the ones we’ll add are obviously going to improve our 11, that’s what we’re looking to do.”