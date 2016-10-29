Jones knows Luton could be ‘phenomenal’ if they turn draws into wins

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his side could become a ‘phenomenal team’ if they can start transferring their draws into wins this term.

The Hatters go into today’s clash at Notts County on the back of a seven game unbeaten run in all competitions, although four of those matches have ended with 1-1 scorelines.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jones said: “We have an element of frustration in ourselves, because if we do that (turn draws into wins) then we’d be quite a phenomenal team.

“It wouldn’t change the way we are and the way we played, I don’t think it would change the confidence levels, it’s just one of those things.

“We’re creating, we’re playing well, we’re looking solid, we’re not looking a bad side. I think we’re building a reputation and that’s going before us so now we’ve got to find ways of being even better than we have been.

“We’re seven games unbeaten, so we’re putting a positive thing on that, okay we’ve had a few draws in there but we haven’t been lucky, haven’t been clinging on to a draw or on to a lead and lost it, we haven’t done that.

“We’re a positive side and we’re moving in the right direction and the good thing is we’re disappointed when we’re drawing against decent sides.

“When sides come out and play for a draw and that shows us an element of respect and that’s the reputation we’re building, so it’s a good place to be, we’re a positive team, a team that wants to win football matches, and we’re going to try and continue that.”

One thing that has impressed Jones is that in Town’s unbeaten sequence, they have responded well to going behind in three of the matches, with Doncaster, Hartlepool and Mansfield on Saturday, all scoring first.

He continued: “If you recruit a certain type of player then you build that character within the squad and they’re a great group, I couldn’t envisage working with a better group than I have.

“That’s a joy for manager and they have real character but they can come from behind and they believe they can win games or believe they’re going to get something.

“We have a group of players that can score goals, that can create, its just if we can turn those one goals (conceded) into zero we’ll pick up a bit more and then sides will have to come up a bit more.

Although sitting in fourth place going into today’s game, just three points behind Doncaster, defender Alan Sheehan felt Luton should be in a loftier position as he said: “We could have had a lot more points, but we’re still there or thereabouts.

“Nobody apart from Plymouth have had a great run and that shows with where they are now.

“I think we could be in a better position, but that’s the way it is, that’s gone now, that’s in the past now so we’ve got to keep on going.”

Meanwhile, on today’s clash, midfielder Cameron McGeehan added: “I’m not too sure (how they’re doing) because I’m more focused on us, but they have good teams, a good stadium and it’s a good club.

“It has lost a bit of support over the years but it’s a nice place to go and play football.

“Hopefully it will be a good game and if they’re doing well it will be competitive.

“When we play away, teams seem to come at us a bit more and that will open up a little bit, which is better for us, but we’ll wait and see.”