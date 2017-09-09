Jones knows Robins will be a dangerous opponent

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is well aware Swindon Town will be a difficult opponent this afternoon despite their poor run of form.

The Robins had made a decent start to life in League Two after being relegated last season, before coming a cropper at the County Ground, conceding seven goals in two games with defeats to Crawley (3-0) and Barnet (4-1).

However, Jones wasn’t paying any attention to that, as he said: “We can’t do anything about their past.

“We know they’re going to be a good side, they have some real, real good players, a new manager (David Flitcroft) has gone in there, it might take some time to get his ideas across.

“So we know they’re going to be a dangerous side, but we want to get back to winning ways, that’s all we want to do this weekend.

“None of our shape or anything will change going into the game, yes they have threats, but we do as well and I’m confident that if we’re at it, we’ll get the right result.

“We’ve had two fantastic results away from home, in terms of, maybe not fantastic, but two very positive results away from home and now we want to capitalise on that.

“There’s two big games coming up in quick succession and we’re ready.”

Unlike Swindon, Hatters have been excellent on their own pitch this season in the league, hammering Yeovil 8-2 and then dispatching Colchester United 3-0 as well.

Jones added: “Our home form has been very good. Apart from the Ipswich game (in the Carabao Cup), even then out performance levels were very good, but that’s the only one we’ve lost at home.

“In terms of four games, and our league form, it’s very good, but we have to continue that.

“As at times we’ve relied on our away form, but this year, we’ve got good players playing well at home and we want that to continue.”