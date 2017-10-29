Jones left frustrated as Hatters fall to Sky Blues

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left to reflect on a hugely frustrating afternoon after his side tasted defeat for the first time in nine games, beaten 3-0 at Kenilworth Road by Coventry City yesterday.

The Hatters slipped off the League Two summit in the process as Marc McNulty’s first half goal left Town up against it, with stoppage time seeing Glen Rea sent off and further strikes from Jordan Shipley and Duckens Nazon giving the scoreline an harsh gloss in City’s favour.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “The game was a little bit flat in terms of one, our sharpness, and how we went about it, but also, they came here, they defended stoutly, sat back, slowed the game right down, especially when they got the goal, and it was a frustrating afternoon to be honest with you.

“But credit to Coventry though, they came here with a gameplan and executed it well.

"I can say that we weren't at it, but too many teams do that to us, when we go and play well, it’s always the team that plays badly.

“We weren't at it like we normally are today, but credit to Coventry, they came back, they defended stoutly and we couldn't really get the goal we needed.”

On McNulty’s first goal which came from a cross by Jodi Jones, who tormented the hosts defence for long periods, Jones said: “That’s the frustrating thing from us.

“We got out there, it was from a deeper cross, wasn’t from the byline or inside 18 yards, it's a soft goal to give away, but those things happen.

“After that we had chances, especially second half, we had a lot of good chances that in recent weeks we've been putting away.

"Today it wasn't to be and then they hit us on the counter attack as we were trying to push, but that's what happens."

The visitors came into the game having conceded just eight goals in the league all season, although Jones felt Luton, who hit seven against Stevenage in their last outing at home, created enough chances to breach their opponents back-line.

He added: “That’s what happens and something had to give today, whether it was our attacking record or their defensive record.

“As it was their defence stood firm and I couldn’t say limited us as I thought we did have enough chances to have got something from the game, we didn’t take those chances, but that’s how it goes.

“I’ll have to see the chances again, but we’ve had enough chances to have got something out of the game.

"In recent weeks we’ve taken them all and we scored eight against Yeovil, didn’t score the next game, and they dried up.

"Then we did seven against Stevenage, four against Exeter, then we haven’t scored in two, so it’s about getting back to what we are,

“I could moan and say we didn’t have this, didn’t have that, I could say there was eight minutes of injury time because there was no flow in the game, it was constantly slowed down, and it’s really frustrating as we couldn’t get going.

“I could moan about a million things, but give them credit, they came here, fantastic away performance.

"They’re a good side, they’ve got good players, they struggled to score goals and maybe in hindsight, if we’d have just shut up shop and taken a 0-0 it would have been a better day, but that’s not how we play, so we’re a little bit disappointed.

“There’s a long way to go though, 16 games on, we’re in a decent position, we’ve been in good form, it’s just taken its toll this month.”