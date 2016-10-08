Jones left frustrated by Hatters' inability to keep a clean sheet

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was left disappointed by his side's inability to keep a clean sheet once more as they were held to their third straight league draw in succession with a 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Striker Danny Hylton had put the Hatters in front with his seventh goal of the season on the stroke of half time, but the Railwaymen grabbed a deserved leveller when Ryan Lowe escaped the attentions of full back James Justin to head home just after the hour mark.

Hatters have now gone seven games without a shut out in the league, while for the second week running they were pegged back once having gone ahead, as the boss said: “It’s frustrating because when not playing as well as we would have liked, we still scored a goal and a good goal at that, it's just at the minute we're not keeping clean sheets and that's a bit of frustration.

“They’ve scored a similar goal to what we’ve scored, albeit by poor defending and that’s a learning curve for him (Justin).

“There’s only one in the box, we’ve got three in the box and he’s dinked it, he’s run off the back of James and that’s poor defending.

“It’s not something we haven’t worked on, because we know their threat, I mentioned their threat, the front two are lively, their movement and I’m disappointed with that.

“They scored from their only clear cut chance, they had a lot of play and shots from outside the box, and for me it was a gift with how we marked.

“If we'd had kept a clean sheet we would have won and I’’m glad that we haven’t lost the game, because that’s important, but having taken the lead, I’m just disappointed we didn’t up the tempo second half and hold on for the win.”

Hatters didn’t send too much at visiting keeper Ben Garratt either, as bar Hylton’s strike from a lovely move involving Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jake Gray, they had very little else on target, bar the leading scorer volleying over in the second period.

Jones continued: “From our two clear cut ones, we scored one and then Danny’s there when it’s headed back across, if he hits the target there he scores.

"It was a good goal for us and was Pelly’s probably only contribution. I thought he wasn’t at it today, although the ball was magnificent and the ball across was lovely bit of awareness and Danny was there to finish it off.

“The other few occasions we got into areas, we tried to play our natural game, we changed later on to try and find a way to win it, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s not the worst point in the world, Crewe are a a good side, 17 points before today, they’ve got 18 points now, so they’re right in the mix.

“It’s not the worst point, it’s just frustrating we didn’t go on and maybe get the second goal which would have given us the victory, but more important than that, keep the clean sheet to win the game.”