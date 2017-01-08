Jones left frustrated by having to make changes once more

Hatters chief Nathan Jones was left frustrated by having to make changes yet again during the 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley yesterday.

After Scott Cuthbert needed replacing due to concussion in the first half at the Wham Stadium, Jones then hauled off Olly Lee for Jack Marriott early in the second half, before having to take off Jonathan Smith before the midfielder got himself sent off by referee Darren Deadman.

It was a similar scenario at Portsmouth on Monday, with the now departed Alex Gilliead and Jordan Cook substituted on 54 minutes, as Jones said: “The thing for me is I’m having to make changes in the side because there are too many people not affecting (the game).

“I had to do it at Portsmouth and it cost us because Danny Hylton went down and we played the last bit with 10 men.

“It nearly happened again today because one is an enforced change and the other ones are because too many people are not affecting the game.

“We’ve had to pull Smudger off because he needs to control his emotions at times and have an element of control in his game as he was lucky not to go as well.

“We have to be better but we will be because I’m not going to accept performances like that and we won’t have them too often.

“We can go over these things, but now we’re into the nitty-gritty and now, with this game, it means we won’t have two games a week.

“So I’ll pick the side that I feel I can trust, the side I feel is going to perform for me, the side that’s going to do well for me and a side I believe in.”

Luton were without striker Danny Hylton after his back injury suffered against Pompey last week, plus Cameron McGeehan due to his leg break in the same game as Jones continued: “Danny Hylton was injured today. We’ve had to give him a little bit of a rest. He had an injection the other day, so that was planned.

“We miss those people. Cameron, we missed, Jake (Gray) took his chance well. Danny we do miss because, for me, he’s the best player in the league, so it’s frustrating.”

Hatters were reduced to 10 men late on as Glen Rea was dismissed and on the red card, Luton’s sixth of the season, Jones added: “It was a rash challenge, we’ve had a few but he’s committed. It’s a lack of discipline, but I’m not going to berate the boy because I trust him.

“He’s committed to the cause as anyone. He doesn’t let me down very often and I love that kid. I’m glad he’s ours.”