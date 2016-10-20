Jones left impressed by a ‘rampant’ Vassell

Striker Isaac Vassell is in contention to replace the suspended Danny Hylton in Luton’s starting line-up this weekend after being hailed ‘rampant’ in training recently by manager Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old, who joined in the summer from non-league Truro City, has yet to score for the Hatters in his 12 appearances to date, and only started once in the league so far, the 2-0 defeat at Crawley.

Jones admitted that after making such an impression during his first month at Kenilworth Road, Vassell was bound to have a dip at some point, but is confident the forward has now come through that once more.

He said: “What happened was he came in and he made such an impact early on, that he had such a rise that we knew he’d plateau sooner or later and he’s done that.

“What we had to speak to him about were little things about his work-rate and so on, that whatever happens technically or tactically, his work-rate doesn’t change.

“So he’s got back to that and we’re delighted, he’ll be a good player for this club and he gives us a different option.

“He’s looking rampant at the minute too, that’s the word I’ve been using, he’s in real good form and pushing for a place.”

Vassell played against Barton in midweek as Luton eased to a 3-0 victory, with Jones further impressed by the ex-Plymouth forward.

He continued: “The other night he was excellent and showed a great attitude.

“I spoke to him beforehand, told him why he was playing, he needs to top his minutes up, I thought him and (Craig) Mackail-Smith were excellent the other night and showed an unbelievable attitude.

“It was a great example to the younger ones, even though Isaac’s only young himself, it was a good performance, so there’s good competition upfront and we’re interested in seeing what we get.”

On Mackail-Smith, who had his first 45 minutes in a Luton shirt since March during midweek, Jones said: “He looked sharp the other day, obviously to start (it’s too early), yes, but as an impact player, I think he can give you that impetus.

“The way he trains and looks after himself, the type of athlete he is, he gives us another option, and we’re looking at him now.”