Jones left with sleepless nights after Robins defeat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was delighted that tonight’s clash with Port Vale has come around so quickly after being left with some sleepless nights from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Swindon.

The Luton chief saw his side humbled by the Robins at the weekend, as once Scott Cuthbert was dismissed on the half hour, the visitors eased to victory.

Praise the lord we’ve got a game as wouldn’t want to stew for another four, five days. Nathan Jones

However, Town will get an immediate chance for redemption this evening, as Jones said: “We’re looking forward to it and we’re just pleased we’ve got one quickly to get it out of our system, because I for one haven’t slept for two days.

“I’m a nightmare in terms of that, up watching games at ridiculous o’clock, as think we want to put it right and praise the lord we’ve got a game as wouldn’t want to stew for another four, five days.”

It was the same for striker James Collins too, as he said: “Tuesday’s game is good to have as you’ve always got a chance to put it right, we’re back in and ready to go again.

“To get promoted you need to win your home games, but we don’t get carried away. We’ve only lost one at home, so we go again.”

Despite the bitter disappointment of Saturday’s defeat, on reflection, Jones knows it wasn’t quite as bad as it first looked, with the dismissal of Cuthbert the pivotal moment.

He added: “We were pleased with how we started the game, for 30 minutes there was absolutely no problem in the game.

“The sending off changed the game, but things that led up to that, we needed to address in terms of how we defended wide, how we defended the headers and then the error for the sending off.

“Those things we could have avoided, but we started the game very, very well.

“A team like Swindon showed us massive respect, and we controlled the game, we had the odd hairy moment from a counter attack, but apart from that we were well in control.

“That’s what we’ve had to take about it. We can get really down and cane them as we ended up losing 3-0, but we were brave and I felt we were having enough possession, had enough control in the game that we could have got back into it.

“But the second goal killed it really, so we’ll address those things.”