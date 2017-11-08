Jones linked with Sunderland job

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones has been linked with the vacancy at Championship side Sunderland.

Reports in the Sun suggest that the Black Cats, who sacked Simon Grayson last week, have held talks with the Hatters about prising their manager away from Kenilworth Road, just a fortnight after he completed 100 games in charge.

Although ex-Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is the favourite with the bookies, speculation surrounding Jones has seen him cut to 4/1 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Championship table and in danger of suffering back-to-back relegations after dropping out of the Premier League last term.