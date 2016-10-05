Jones lost for superlatives on a ‘beautiful night’ for Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones almost ran out of superlatives when describing his side’s performance during their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy last night.

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Jake Gray saw the hosts deservedly progress from the group stages, still with a game to go, as they made a Baggies side, containing the likes of Jonas Olsson, Craig Gardner, Callum McManaman and Boaz Myhill look ordinary from virtually the first minute.

Without being too arrogant or too over stating things, I thought they were just wonderful, really wonderful, Nathan Jones

A delighted Jones said: “I thought we were wonderful, I really did think we were wonderful from start to finish.

“We pressed, how we moved it, how we went about our work, I thought we were absolutely wonderful, I really did.

“I’m really proud of them, they’re a group of young players, but nothing surprises me about them and I thought we were excellent, absolutely excellent.

“Without being too arrogant or too over stating things, I thought they were just wonderful, really wonderful, and they had top pros out there.

“Because I know Craig Gardner, I know his brother (Gary), and he’s a top pro, Callum McManaman’s a top pro, Jonas Olsson’s a top pro, Boaz Myhill’s an international.

“So they added to the sternness of the test, and at times it was wonderful, just great to see, because they’re our group of youngsters.

“Over the 90 minutes, we were by far the better side, I mean by far the better side.

“The way we went about our work, way they pressed, this group of young players, come up against a Premier League group of young players, and we’re a League Two group of young players? Absolutely no chance are they a League Two group of young players.

“I’m very proud and I can enthuse all night about how they went about their work, but they were brilliant, some of the goals were top end, absolutely top end.

“Some of the movement and some of the moves we put in and could have scored from were top, top end, (it was a) beautiful night, beautiful night.”

Town’s first goal saw Gilliead race on to a wonderful pass from Zane Banton to find the corner of the net on the hour mark, with the second moments later, from a corner routine straight off the training ground.

Jones continued: “We’ve got a few of them that we do, sometimes they don’t come off, sometimes they do, but now there’s real invention in what we do and it was just wonderfully executed, it really was.

“That’s what happens when a group of players listen and want to do well, take things on board, but we had chances to have made it even more comfortable than that.

“Zane was clean through, hit the post, other chances, but some of the movement, a move first half that was just scintillating, a move second half that was just outstanding that culminated in a volley that was blocked.

“If these go in, these are like, just top end goals and I can stand here and enthuse all night, as that was a wonderful performance.

“I’m a proud Luton manager and I don’t get surprised by them anymore, they are not young players, they are top young players.”

The only slight down side for Jones was the attendance of 1,441 inside Kenilworth Road for the game, as he added: “Listen, anyway who turned up tonight will be talking about this performance for a while, anyone who didn’t turn up tonight has just missed an absolute treat.

“So they may think it’s the EFL trophy, but let me tell you now, there was a performance on here that was rolling back the years, wonderful.

“All I can say is that if you want to see performances like that then turn up, the ones who did turn up have had a treat and the one that didn’t missed out big time.”