Jones may make changes for Crewe trip

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has admitted he is considering making changes to his team for the trip to Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.

Luton head to Gresty Road on the back of two home games which has seen them beat Cambridge and Carlisle, racking up 10 goals and two clean sheets in the process.

The last time Town played three games in a week, they thumped Stevenage 7-1 and Exeter 4-1, before drawing 0-0 at Crawley, with Jones stating afterwards that in hindsight, he should have freshened his side up.

When asked if that might be the case this weekend, he said: “We’ve talked about that, about eradicating that and using the squad and that’s a real possibility as we’ve had big efforts this week.

“The one thing different was obviously we had a big journey on the Tuesday got back on the Wednesday, so that kind of added to everything.

“We’ll see how they are, we’ll dust them down, most of them have had a session, the others have recovered again, a second day recovery, so we get them into good energy ready for the training session, then the journey there.

“We’ll see, it’s going to be a tough game, we know that, but we can’t go into the game in any better form.”

Town certainly couldn’t be in a better place either, as they followed up a stunning 7-0 victory over Cambridge on Saturday by defeating Carlisle 3-0 in midweek, climbing back to the top of the table.

Jones added: “At the minute it’s a good place to be, but we’ve got to make sure we try to finish the week off well.

“It’s a difficult game for us away at Crewe, so far we’ve had two very difficult sides too, when you look at those fixtures.

“With Cambridge, it’s kind of a local one to us, games we’ve had against those are very difficult, and in the past, Carlisle’s been a very difficult fixture and it proved to be that.

“It’s just we had a real clinical edge first half to us, I’m pleased and it’s a good place to be be.”