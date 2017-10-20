Jones: No chance of Town becoming complacent at Crawley

There is no absolutely chance of complacency creeping into the Luton Town squad for the trip to struggling Crawley Town this weekend, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Luton chief saw his side reach the top of the table after Tuesday night’s superb 4-1 win at promotion rivals Exeter, and now head to a Red Devils side who have lost six out of their seven home matches this season.

This is one we’ve assembled for all games, not just for the big games, or the glamour games. Nathan Jones

Although Luton are strong favourites to chalk up another triumph, Jones said: “I’m not naive enough to think that because you always get shot in the foot when you’re at your most complacent, we won’t be complacent, this group’s different.

“If we lose the game Saturday, it won’t be through complacency and won’t be because we’ve taken the game lightly, it will be because Crawley on the day are better than us.

“Now if that happens, then fine, but, this group will not be complacent.

”They’re a different group, I said that before the Stevenage game, it’s a different team now, a different squad.

“This is one we’ve assembled for all games, not just for the big games, or the glamour games.

“This is a squad that’s hungry, that wants to do well and we will not be complacent on Saturday against Crawley.

“I can’t guarantee any result, can’t guarantee that we’re going to win the game, can’t guarantee that we’re going to score, but I can guarantee you we will not be complacent.

“The manager won’t, I know the assistant won’t or any of the coaching staff, and I’m sure the players won’t be.”

Former Crawley striker James Collins didn’t anticipate there being any loss of focus either with Jones in charge, as he said: “The gaffer makes sure, he won’t allow us to get complacent.

“He knows every game is a big game and when we play Exeter, or Crawley for instance, it’s always going to be a tough game.

“Every game in this league is, so the dressing room will not let the lads get complacent, as we know Saturday will be a tough game.”

The last time Luton won four games in a row under Jones was back in the 2015-16 campaign, where they came unstuck again Crawley at Kenilworth ROad, the visitors running out 1-0 victors.

On putting that right this time, Jones said: “It doesn’t matter who we play, we’re going out to get the win.

“History has no effect on us, we’re a different focus about us and we’re looking forward to the game.

“Crawley will be a difficult test, a real difficult test. They’ve had a mixed start, but they’re a dangerous team, so we have to be wary of that, but we’re a dangerous team, so I’m sure they’re going to have to be wary of us too.”

The Red Devils are managed by former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell, someone who Jones freely admits he hasn’t come up against during his career.

He added: “No, not at all, he obviously played at a far higher level than I did, he’s a better player than me.

“He then decided to go into management, coaching. I think he’s been away back in his native land then came over with Watford and this is his first managerial role.

“It takes time to settle, I’m sure he’s enjoying it somewhere along the line, it’s mental at times and crazy.

“I’ve come up against his assistant Warren Feeney and know him very well, I like Warren, so I know it will be a difficult game, but I’m quite sure they know that as well.”