Jones: No extra pressure on home games

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t subscribe to the view that the club have placed extra pressure on their two home games this week after picking up a pair of draws on their travels.

Luton followed up the 2-2 result at Mansfield with a goalless stalemate at Lincoln City on Saturday.

We’re looking forward to getting back to Kenilworth Road and we have to make sure we take advantage of that. Nathan Jones

They are now back at Kenilworth Road to entertain Swindon Town this weekend and then Port Vale on Tuesday night, but when asked if the expectation would be ramped up, Jones said: “Not really, I think the pressure on the home games is there anyway.

“We we want to win our home games. We went to Mansfield who are favourites to win the league and got a point, and deservedly so.

“This game (against Lincoln) was a difficult one.

“Carlisle came here last week and lost 4-1, so that was a real eye opener for people that these can be very, very difficult to play against, and they showed that.

“But we’re picking up points away from home. We normally have a good away record too, it’s not bad, we’ve only been beaten once this season and that was on the road and last minute.

“So if we had that kind of concentration at Barnet then we would have been unbeaten at this point.

“There’s a long way to go and we’ve got two home games now, we’ve got to maximise that opportunity and then we go from there.”

Jones knows full well that it will be a much-changed encounter against sides like the Imps when they visit Kenilworth Road, adding: “They’re different games when we play at home.

“They won’t be able to do that and I would imagine we would be far braver at home, in terms of everything, but credit to them, they put pressure on teams and you can see why they won the league last year.

“They’re a good side and you can see why they’re going to pick up points.

“But for us, we’ve just got to concentrate on winning our home games. We’re looking forward to getting back to Kenilworth Road and we have to make sure we take advantage of that.”