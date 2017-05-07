Jones: No more aerial acrobatics from a grounded Vassell

Luton forward Isaac Vassell has warned not to repeat his acrobatic goal celebrations again by boss Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old took to the skies to perform an excellent cartwheel and even more impressive backflip after notching his 13th strike of the season from close range against Morecambe yesterday.

Enjoy it, because if you want to see it again you’ll have to replay it on your phones as I doubt he’ll be doing that again. Nathan Jones

However, Jones pointed to injury problems suffered by a player at his former club Brighton when doing the same thing, for one of the reasons why he will be keeping his summer recruit from Truro City on terra firma in the future, saying: He won’t be doing that again, I promise you that.

“I had a player, Kazenga Lualua, who did that and I’m sure it took its toll as he had a couple of cartilage operations, so we’ll be curtailing that, trust me.

“Enjoy it, because if you want to see it again you’ll have to replay it on your phones as I doubt he’ll be doing that again.”

Vassell himself admitted it came about to prove a point to his disbelieving team-mates, although agreed to shelve it, unless he popped up with the crucial goal at Wembley in the play-off final should Town get there.

He said: “I’ve been saving that one in the locker. I told the lads I was going to show them something and I’ve been telling them I could do it but they didn’t believe me, so I just thought I’d bring it out now in the last league game.

“It’s just a one off, maybe if there’s a winner at Wembley you might see it again but until then I don’t think so!”