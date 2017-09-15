Jones not changing just to combat Akinfenwa

Hatters boss Nathan Jones denied that he will be changing his tactics for tomorrow’s game with Wycombe Wanderers just to combat striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The imposing Chairboys centre forward has already scored four goals this season, but with Scott Cuthbert available after suspension, Jones insisted he wouldn’t be recalled just to be tasked with looking after the former AFC Wimbledon frontman.

He said: “I wouldn’t pick a side to combat Adebayo Akinfenwa or anything, I’m not looking to do that, I’m looking to impose our side.

“When Glen Rea has started two games at centre half at home for example, we’ve kept two clean sheets.

“He’s been involved in all the clean sheets we’ve kept this season, so it could be wrong to bring to Scott back into that kind of fold.

“But whatever we do will not be to combat a certain individual, it will be to try and win the game for Luton Town.”

When asked if he could swap from his diamond formation to three centre halves for the game too, which served Hatters well in the second half at Mansfield as they came back from 2-0 down, plus the goalless draw against Lincoln, Jones continued: “They’re the shapes we use, whether we use that or not, I wouldn’t want to say now.

“They’re the systems we use and if we need to use another system, that’s the one we go to.

“We did it at Mansfield, we didn’t start the game like that, but we didn’t get to grips with the fight, the relentless that they showed early on.

“What we did was once we got to grips with it, we changed it and caused them a different problem.

“It got us a point in the end, but whichever side we play, whichever system we play, our objective is exactly the same.”

Although aware of the obvious challenge of coming up against Akinfenwa, Jones didn't want to ignore Wycombe's other threats, adding: “He’s big and strong, if he gets the ball into him, he’s very difficult to mark.

“But it’s not about identifying one person, it’s about making sure we’re doing our thing and if we’re doing our thing, then Adebayo will have to start defending against us.

“So that’s the way we look at things, but they’re a side in good form, very energetic and put a lot pressure on you.

“It’s not just one player, they come at you from a number of angles. So it will be a difficult game and we don’t just look to defend one person, what we’ll look to do is put our own stamp on the game.”