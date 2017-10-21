Jones not fussed over who finishes as Town’s top gun

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t mind who comes out on top of the club’s goalscoring charts this term as long as the club are celebrating promotion in May.

Danny Hylton and James Collins are currently on eight goals each, while Luke Berry notched a hat-trick in the recent 7-1 win over Stevenage, with Harry Cornick off the mark on Tuesday night too.

Quite frankly I don’t care who wins it as long as they get into real good figures. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “I hope it’s a real good battle and they drive each other on. Quite frankly I don’t care who wins it as long as they get into real good figures.

“If they all give me the returns they gave last year at their respective clubs, then I’m sure we’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Although Collins, Hylton and Berry have notched 19 of the club’s 34 League Two goals so far this term, centre half Johnny Mullins wants others to help share the load too.

He added: “When you’re playing in a team like this, we’re a threat from all over the place and that’s what we want. We don’t want to rely on one or two individuals, we want to spread the goals out.

“If we can all do that, that’s going to hopefully culminate in us getting promoted at the end of the season which is what we want.”

Meanwhile, Collins knows that although he and Hylton have impressive personal hauls so far, the pressure is on to continue that form in front of goal and keep their place.

He added: “That’s part and parcel of being at such a club, you’re going to have a good squad and we’ve got some good players that are not playing at the minute.

“Me, Danny and Harry have got the shirts of the front three at the minute and it’s going to be tough to keep that going, but luckily enough, we’re doing okay and hopefully that will continue.

“We’ve got some big characters in the dressing room and everyone wants to work hard for each other. I think you’ve got to have that to have a success at the end of the season.”