Jones not taking Vale for granted in the slightest

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t reading anything into Port Vale’s poor start to the season ahead of their trip to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Valiants, who were relegated from League One last term, currently sit bottom of the table, with just three points to their name, after losing four in a row, failing to score a goal in that time too.

However, Jones said: “It’s a game that I don’t take for granted in any way, shape or form as we’re on an absolute hiding to nothing.

“Never mind our league position, what has gone on in the past, or they came down, these are very tricky games.

“I believe I’ve picked a side and worked on a side that will not be complacent in any way.

“What we’re going to do and how we’re going to go about the game, I would be very disappointed if we had any complacency about us.”

Most Luton supporters will turn up expecting their side to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Swindon with a home win, and Jones himself believes both he and the players are the same.

He said: “There’s an expectancy from within us, we expect to win football games.

“We are a proud bunch and we want to win games, but teams can quite easily go on a five game winning run, as you watch the games and think how have they done that?

“Swindon for example, had played Crawley the weekend before and lost 3-0. windon could have been 3-0 up in 15 minutes and a 10th of the chances that they had against Crawley, they had against us and yet they win the game 3-0.

“It’s a strange league, a real, real strange league. We don’t take anything for granted, we never do because we’ve got bitten on the bum a few too many times to ever be complacent, and we don’t be.”

Vale manager Michael Brown has found life tough since taking over the post permanently in May, after a caretaker stint failed to secure League One survival.

However, they do possess a striker in Tom Pope who, although yet to find the net this season, has scored plenty of goals in his career, as Jones added: “He (Brown) was a tough midfield player, so I know him, and his sides are tough.

“I don’t want to comment on them, they’ve come down, so they’re a dangerous side, and they’ll be a really difficult opposition.

“He (Pope) is a very experienced player with Bury, with Port Vale and sides he’s played for, a very experienced front man.

“They’ve got quality as they came down, came down with probably aspirations to go back up, so what we don’t want to do is kickstart their season.

“We want to make sure that we actually give ours a little bit of impetus rather than do anyone else a favour.”