Jones not underestimating the challenge of Solihull Moors

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t underestimating this afternoon’s FA Cup second round opponents Solihull Moors.

The visitors go into the game sitting 16th in the National League, with Luton odds-on favourites to progress, but Jones said: “You’ll start favourites, but that’s out the window, the romance of the cup and how it is.

I don’t think anyone takes anyone lightly anyway, it would be foolish, but it’s a game we want to win. Nathan Jones

“I’ve watched them play about five or six time since the draw. I got to see them live again Yeovil, the replay, so I know what kind of side they are.

“They’ve got a new manager, got some dangerous players, so it will be a real stern test. We know that and I don’t think anyone takes anyone lightly anyway, it would be foolish, but it’s a game we want to win.”

When asked if his side would have to be patient against a Solihull side who have already knocked out Kettering and Yeovil in the competition this season, Jones admitted he was somewhat in the dark about how the Birmingham outfit would approach the game.

He continued: “We might have to be, but we’ve had to be patient in league games.

“We’ve had good variation in our league games, and sides coming here.

“I have no idea how they’re going to set up. I know how they’ve set up in probably the last eight games because I’ve watched five of them and my other staff have watched three.

“Whether they go that way I don’t know, but you can’t second guess.

“What we have to do is make sure we’re ready and if we put in a performance it will take some side to beat us.”

Although Moors are only six points above the relegation zone in the National League, on whether he felt there was a huge difference between the two leagues these days, Jones said: “Very rarely do the ones who come up struggle, so I think it’s a good breeding ground to prepare you for league football.

“I think there’s a big difference in some of the side from the top to the bottom ones, some of the top ones have got bigger budgets than League Two sides and people drop down from League Two to go into the National League.

“So I think it’s a real good standard there, plus there’s a real energy and a workrate about them that they want to do well.

“I played a season myself there before I came to Luton, was a real good breeding ground for me, taught me a lot, these will be a dangerous side, we’ll have to be aware of that.

Moors have sold around 600 tickets for the tie, but Jones wasn’t fussed about the away following travelling down from the midlands, only concentrating on his own side.

He added: “600-odd is a lot more than a lot of League Two sides bring.

“What I don’t want to do is comment on those as it’s as far as I’m concerned, I can only prepare my team to win a game and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“I’m sure they’ll be wary of us and the threats we pose, and hopefully we can get through on the day.