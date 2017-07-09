Jones: Objectives were met against Eagles

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes Town’s objectives were met as they picked up a 2-1 win over Bedford Town in their pre-season friendly yesterday.

After falling behind to Lee Roache’s early strike, Town hit back through new signing James Collins and sealed the win in the second period thanks to Dan Potts’s penalty.

Although there was no repeat of Hatters’ 9-0 triumph last season, Jones said: “It was a good work out on a hot day against a well organised side who were far more organised than they were last year when it was a bit of a rout.

"We wanted to score more goals, we had more chances and probably should have scored, but it's our first game.

“We came here last year on our second game when we'd had two weeks of pre-season so we’re a week behind when we came here and the main thing is we're injury free.

"We've mixed the sides up and partnered certain people with certain people, so it’s very good. The new signings fitted in well, everyone gels.

“Everyone moved the ball well, it was a very difficult pitch to play on, very dry, very sticky, but we we tried to do the right things.

“We lacked a little bit of fluency but you’re going to get that in the first game. It could have been more, we had a few chances, Gambo (Luke Gambin) had a chance late on, but they’ve all gained from that experience and all had a bit of work out, so it’s a positive one.

“It’s nice to win the game, but the most important thing was everyone got a 45 minute work out and we didn’t get injuries. It’s pre-season, the main objectives were met.”

On going a goal down in the opening 10 minutes after looking in charge, Jones continued: “Of course we’re disappointed as we had two glorious chances from set plays and then to get hit when we’re in control of the game with a bit of a sucker punch.

“But they deserved that, fair play to them. They were well organised, worked very hard and it was a good work out for us.”

Collins showed just why Luton were so keen to pursue him during the close season, with a cool finish to bring the scores level, as Jones said: “It will do him the world of good, whether he remembers this game further down the line or not, it’s good for him.

“It will stand in him good stead, to get off the mark in his first game is always good for a striker.”

There was an element of surprise that it was Potts who stepped up to the spot after he had been brought down in the area, as Jones said: “He was one of our five in the play-offs so it’s not rare.

"I was a little bit surprised that Jordan Cook didn’t take it as he’s taken one in a first team game before, but as long as we score it.”

Meanwhile, the likes of Arthur Read, Tyreeq Bakinson and Frankie Musonda all got minutes against the Eagles, as Jones added: “Tyreeq is a young player and so is Frankie, but they’ve been with the first team group for over a year now, so it’s not like they’re new and it’s random.”