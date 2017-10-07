Jones pays tribute to Stanley boss Coleman

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has praised Accrington chief John Coleman for the job he as done once more at the Wham Stadium this year.

Coleman’s side go into the game with Luton sitting in third place, after two seasons where they have been challenging for promotion too, despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league

They have a little bit of freedom to play so they’re a dangerous side and they’ve got good individuals. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “He always does well there, he does wonderful there, because he loses players year in year out and he’s lost some good players.

“We liked the boy (Matthew) Pearson who he lost, he was a real top player for this level.

“Obviously (Shay) McCartan he lost and any loans he takes, if they do well there, they kind of move on too.

“So he keeps producing teams and players that are very, very competitive at this level and obviously whatever the format is, the mandate for the club, he keeps doing it.

“So fair play, and they’re a difficult side to play against.

“They know what they’re doing, they’re organised, they have a little bit of freedom to play so they’re a dangerous side and they’ve got good individuals.

“We know it’s a difficult game and going to Accrington is never, never a wonderful place to go, no disrespect, but it’s a difficult football game for this football club.”

Last season the Hatters triumphed 4-0 as they geared up for the play-offs in style, as Jones said: “It was at a crucial time as we wanted to cement our place in the play-offs.

“They were going for it, as they had an outside chance, so it was an important game and we won it.

“Whether that has any bearing on anything I don’t know, all we can do is concentrate on now. They’ve got new players, we’ve got new players from last year.”

Town go into the game on the back of five games without defeat and after a stunning first half display against Newport last weekend, Jones is happy with where his side are.

He added: “We’re in good form at the minute, we have to continue that and have to continue to get better.

“That’s the thing as we don’t just want to stand still, we’re in good form now, lets continue as we are.

“I was delighted with the performance against Newport, but again without being disrespectful, if we had had a cutting edge about us, then that could have been a lot more.

“The level of performance we put out and the amount of times we arrived in their box, in behind their back four, had opportunities to score goals.

“If we had taken half of those, it would have been far more emphatic, so we can improve.

“And we conceded which we didn’t want to do, a clean sheet would have been really nice because we could have seen out the game a lot more comfortably.

“So there’s always things we can improve on as we want to evolve, we don’t want to stagnate and stand still, we want to keep going.”