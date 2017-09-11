Jones: Pelly at a crossroads with Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is at a crossroads in term of his Luton career.

The 23-year-old had started the season in fine form, but has produced a few indifferent displays recently, and struggled badly during the weekend’s 3-0 defeat against Swindon.

He has to have a diligence that he wants to be the best footballer he can be and tighten up on certain things. Nathan Jones

When asked if he thought that had anything to do with recent speculation about his future prior to transfer deadline day, Jones said: “No, he was well below par at the weekend and he knows it.

“We’ve had a meeting this morning, me and him, and I think at times it’s more of a lethargy with him that he allows things, as he’s a happy go lucky, very jovial, very popular member of our social thing here.

“But that has to change when he crosses the white line and that’s what we’ve worked on and we’re making big strides with Pelly from when we first came here.

“But now he has to have a diligence. He has to have a diligence that he wants to be the best footballer he can be and tighten up on certain things.

“Now that’s the crossroads he’s at and that’s what we need to get out of him.

“He kept going, he’s brave, very bold, full of power, we just need to add a little bit of control, that’s all.”